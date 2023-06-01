Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 138,595 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 876,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,595 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Neuronetics were worth $6,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STIM. David J Yvars Group lifted its position in Neuronetics by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 37,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Neuronetics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 367,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 21,101 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP increased its stake in Neuronetics by 15.6% during the third quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 830,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 112,300 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its position in Neuronetics by 100.7% during the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. 62.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Neuronetics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Neuronetics Trading Down 1.4 %

STIM opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.36. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $6.95.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 55.34% and a negative return on equity of 62.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc purchased 52,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $151,008.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,120,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,048,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Neuronetics news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 11,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $50,852.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc bought 52,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $151,008.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,120,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,507.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,517 shares of company stock worth $145,593 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About Neuronetics

(Get Rating)

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.