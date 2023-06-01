Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 17,501 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,501 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $347.99 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $353.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $326.69 and its 200-day moving average is $313.47.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

