The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,269 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Williams Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Williams Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 15,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 76,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 103,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 84.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

