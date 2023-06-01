Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Grows By 5.2%

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the April 30th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of EVN opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $12.02.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

