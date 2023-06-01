New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,613 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in ChampionX by 27.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in ChampionX by 33.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in ChampionX by 43.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $25.26 on Thursday. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $33.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.98.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. ChampionX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $948.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 38.64%.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

