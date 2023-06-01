Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Bought by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Perdoceo Education worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 190.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $140,168.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Perdoceo Education news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,620.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $140,168.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,949 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.20. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.36 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Perdoceo Education from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

About Perdoceo Education

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU) segments. The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Featured Stories

