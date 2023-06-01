Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,618 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,550 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,588,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in General Motors by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,792,618 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,565,000 after buying an additional 572,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in General Motors by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $489,063,000 after buying an additional 1,814,943 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,644,987 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $391,737,000 after acquiring an additional 158,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,011,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Motors Trading Down 2.8 %

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM opened at $32.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.56%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

