Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 41,751 Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 252,289 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,751 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Banco de Chile by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 562,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,710,000 after buying an additional 20,102 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Banco de Chile by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Banco de Chile by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Banco de Chile Price Performance

BCH opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.39. Banco de Chile has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $22.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Banco de Chile Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

(Get Rating)

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.