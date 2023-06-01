New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $684,000 Stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,412 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Price Performance

Encore Wire stock opened at $163.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.32. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $94.39 and a one year high of $206.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.00.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.06. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Encore Wire in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

