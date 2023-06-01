Short Interest in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Grows By 5.2%

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 673,900 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the April 30th total of 640,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 282,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on AMG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.93.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $137.21 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,124.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Affiliated Managers Group
Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance
Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $139.09 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $108.12 and a 1-year high of $180.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.76.
Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 50.65%. The business had revenue of $517.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.
About Affiliated Managers Group
Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.
Further Reading
