Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 14,966 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,966 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK opened at $60.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $44.99 and a one year high of $63.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.61.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

