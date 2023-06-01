Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Receives “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.80.

Dycom Industries Trading Down 3.4 %

DY opened at $101.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.30. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $77.33 and a 12 month high of $122.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $1.03. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $967,639.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,968,276.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $967,639.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at $13,968,276.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,365.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dycom Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Dycom Industries by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

