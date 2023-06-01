New York Life Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,167 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 641.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $164,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,844.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $46.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $48.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.46.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $448.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.10 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 20.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STRL. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

