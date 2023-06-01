Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 2,094 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.11% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $7,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,552,000 after purchasing an additional 594,855 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,302 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,377,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,237,000 after acquiring an additional 223,430 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,184,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after purchasing an additional 349,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,017,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,047 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $86.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.72. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $134.52.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.84) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.53 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 150.65% and a negative net margin of 721.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ASND shares. Oppenheimer cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $132.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $108.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

