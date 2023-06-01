Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) by 300.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,753 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.10% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $7,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 55.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 48.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Up 0.1 %

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Cuts Dividend

Shares of ASR opened at $280.35 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $179.01 and a 12 month high of $314.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $292.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $5.6528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

