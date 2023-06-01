XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Stake Lowered by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,091 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.20% of XPO worth $7,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of XPO by 68.4% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in XPO by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after acquiring an additional 906,295 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of XPO by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 715,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,805,000 after purchasing an additional 488,774 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $688,479,000 after purchasing an additional 424,449 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in XPO by 1,338.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 404,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,449,000 after buying an additional 376,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

XPO Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of XPO stock opened at $46.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.16. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. XPO had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on XPO. Stifel Nicolaus cut XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of XPO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cowen cut their target price on XPO from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.10.

In related news, Director J Wes Frye purchased 1,500 shares of XPO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $53,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

