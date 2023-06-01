Schroder Investment Management Group Has $6.35 Million Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98,810 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Graco were worth $6,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Graco by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Graco by 74.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,731.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $1,303,641.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,864.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $1,750,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,731.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,658 shares of company stock worth $5,138,923 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $76.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.79. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $80.90.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on GGG shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Graco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

