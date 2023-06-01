Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,209 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.09% of Amalgamated Financial worth $7,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 96.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $23.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of AMAL opened at $14.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.93. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Insider Activity at Amalgamated Financial

In related news, Director Maryann Bruce bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $29,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,832.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Maryann Bruce purchased 2,000 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $29,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,329 shares in the company, valued at $241,832.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated sold 45,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $993,861.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,945,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,873,741.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amalgamated Financial

(Get Rating)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Amalgamated Bank. It offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust custody segments. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.