Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Invests $154,000 in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 137,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hope Bancorp news, Director Dale S. Zuehls acquired 12,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $100,332.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,174.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,602.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dale S. Zuehls purchased 12,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,332.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,174.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $8.02 on Thursday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HOPE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Further Reading

