Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 24,400 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) by 143.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,440 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth about $31,550,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 17,105,962 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,218,000 after buying an additional 2,838,400 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 526.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,411,044 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,123 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 118.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,717,684 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 71.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,968,111 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.
Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 107.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.21. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19.
About Hudbay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
