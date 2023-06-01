Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $156,000 Stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,733 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the third quarter worth $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in QuantumScape by 34.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 26.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

NYSE:QS opened at $6.50 on Thursday. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $13.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 22.85 and a quick ratio of 22.85.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QuantumScape news, CEO Jagdeep Singh sold 355,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $2,761,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,877 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,423.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 48,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $443,509.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 629,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,759,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jagdeep Singh sold 355,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $2,761,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,423.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,068,551 shares of company stock worth $9,211,082. Company insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

