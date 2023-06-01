Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,573 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,331 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Western Union by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,529,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,663 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,439,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Union by 6.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,905,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,409,000 after purchasing an additional 445,385 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WU opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Western Union had a return on equity of 128.52% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

WU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

