PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CAO Angelina Hendraka Sells 1,860 Shares

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $36,437.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 136,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,923.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Angelina Hendraka also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 24th, Angelina Hendraka sold 4,542 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $82,301.04.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Angelina Hendraka sold 1,396 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $27,040.52.

On Monday, March 27th, Angelina Hendraka sold 1,406 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $27,037.38.

PowerSchool Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:PWSC opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $26.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerSchool

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in PowerSchool by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,540,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,990,000 after buying an additional 711,695 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PowerSchool by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,629,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,929,000 after buying an additional 20,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PowerSchool by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,619,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,731,000 after buying an additional 607,248 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PowerSchool by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,963,000 after buying an additional 314,315 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in PowerSchool by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,981,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,098,000 after buying an additional 1,526,052 shares during the period. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PWSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

PowerSchool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Featured Stories

