Insider Buying: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.55 per share, with a total value of $48,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 252,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,234,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $47.30 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.79 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average is $56.79.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $422.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TCBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

