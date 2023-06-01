Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Invests $213,000 in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 1,628.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

VMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.75.

VMI opened at $262.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.32. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.27 and a 1-year high of $353.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $293.20 and a 200-day moving average of $313.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

In other news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $160,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,457. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $160,857.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,457. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total transaction of $1,247,164.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,631.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets. It operates through the Infrastructure and Agriculture segments. The Infrastructure segment includes five primary product lines such as Transmission, Distribution, and Substation, Lighting and Transportation, Coatings, Telecommunications, and Renewable Energy.

