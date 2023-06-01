Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its position in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in H World Group were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in H World Group by 134.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 104,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 59,968 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of H World Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in H World Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 147,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in H World Group in the first quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in H World Group by 57.3% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 117,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 42,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HTHT. Benchmark lifted their target price on H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet cut H World Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $36.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. H World Group Limited has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $53.52.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. H World Group had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H World Group Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands are composed of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

