Jerome B. Zeldis Buys 5,000 Shares of NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL) Stock

NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) Director Jerome B. Zeldis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $11,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 93,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,685.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NXGL stock opened at $2.33 on Thursday. NEXGEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48.

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. NEXGEL had a negative return on equity of 45.75% and a negative net margin of 163.84%. The company had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NEXGEL stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NEXGEL, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NXGL Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.36% of NEXGEL as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

