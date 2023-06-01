Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $17.64, but opened at $18.50. Tsakos Energy Navigation shares last traded at $17.43, with a volume of 123,131 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Tsakos Energy Navigation’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio is 2.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TNP shares. StockNews.com raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Trading Down 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $505.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.09.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.07. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $224.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tsakos Energy Navigation

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 112,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Articles

