Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Short Interest Up 6.0% in May

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BloombergSen Inc. boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 15.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 5.3% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Focus Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

Focus Financial Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $52.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Focus Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $52.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.93 and its 200 day moving average is $46.64. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

