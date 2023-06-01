Short Interest in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Rises By 6.1%

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,330,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the April 30th total of 11,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of EXR stock opened at $144.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.97. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $139.97 and a one year high of $216.52.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.89%.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

Institutional Trading of Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $107,737.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,628.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.56.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Stories

