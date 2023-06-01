Short Interest in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Expands By 6.1%

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the April 30th total of 141,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.41. First Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $29.65.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $25.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.91 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 15.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

First Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

In related news, Director William K. Hood purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $56,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 769,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,630,552.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Guaranty Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 278,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 470.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on First Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $18.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Guaranty Bancshares from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut First Guaranty Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

