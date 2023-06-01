Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Short Interest Up 5.8% in May

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,950,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the April 30th total of 6,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Up 0.7 %

HZNP stock opened at $100.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 62.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.07. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $113.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.49.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.34). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $832.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Therapeutics Public

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.8% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HZNP shares. TheStreet lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.