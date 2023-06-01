Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Short Interest Up 5.8% in May

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,950,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the April 30th total of 6,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Up 0.7 %
HZNP stock opened at $100.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 62.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.07. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $113.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.49.
Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.34). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $832.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HZNP shares. TheStreet lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.
Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.
