Short Interest in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Grows By 5.9%

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the April 30th total of 50,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Aware Stock Performance
Shares of Aware stock opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.73. Aware has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $2.86. The company has a market cap of $33.10 million, a PE ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 0.33.
Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 19.04% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter.
About Aware
Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyze, process, and transport those images within biometric systems.
