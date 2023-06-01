Short Interest in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Grows By 5.9%

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the April 30th total of 50,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of Aware stock opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.73. Aware has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $2.86. The company has a market cap of $33.10 million, a PE ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 0.33.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 19.04% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWRE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aware by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aware by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 50,754 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aware by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Aware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Aware in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.74% of the company’s stock.

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyze, process, and transport those images within biometric systems.

