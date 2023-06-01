Neil J. Hennessy Purchases 1,634 Shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Stock

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) CEO Neil J. Hennessy acquired 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $11,323.62. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,049,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,201,558.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hennessy Advisors Stock Performance

NASDAQ HNNA opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 23.13 and a quick ratio of 23.13. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $55.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.30.

Hennessy Advisors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Hennessy Advisors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hennessy Advisors

About Hennessy Advisors

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Hennessy Advisors by 30.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hennessy Advisors by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in Hennessy Advisors by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 201,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc investment management firm, which engages in managing, servicing and marketing open-end mutual funds branded as the Hennessy Funds. It manages domestic equity, multi-asset, or sector and specialty products. The company was founded by Neil Joseph Hennessy on February 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

