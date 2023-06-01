Neil J. Hennessy Purchases 1,634 Shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Stock

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) CEO Neil J. Hennessy acquired 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $11,323.62. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,049,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,201,558.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Hennessy Advisors Stock Performance
NASDAQ HNNA opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 23.13 and a quick ratio of 23.13. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $55.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.30.
Hennessy Advisors Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Hennessy Advisors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hennessy Advisors
About Hennessy Advisors
Hennessy Advisors, Inc investment management firm, which engages in managing, servicing and marketing open-end mutual funds branded as the Hennessy Funds. It manages domestic equity, multi-asset, or sector and specialty products. The company was founded by Neil Joseph Hennessy on February 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.
Featured Articles
