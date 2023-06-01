Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Gap Up to $12.09

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.09, but opened at $12.65. Ford Motor shares last traded at $12.53, with a volume of 19,793,879 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.50 to $12.80 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.48.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 84.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,888 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group increased its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co increased its position in Ford Motor by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 153,594,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,935,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,371 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,025,724,000 after purchasing an additional 57,689,209 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,775,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $889,831,000 after purchasing an additional 863,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.