Robert Thomas Helina Sells 5,000 Shares of Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Stock

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) Director Robert Thomas Helina sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $14,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Down 0.3 %

Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. Flexible Solutions International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average is $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.57 million. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 9.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Flexible Solutions International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Flexible Solutions International in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSI. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company engaged in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of a liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and a food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

