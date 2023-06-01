NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Gap Up to $389.46

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $389.46, but opened at $405.95. NVIDIA shares last traded at $407.11, with a volume of 24,896,237 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. HSBC upgraded NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.08.

NVIDIA Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.48. The company has a market capitalization of $934.50 billion, a PE ratio of 197.05, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,084 shares of company stock valued at $47,689,110 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

