Serena Jones Sells 200 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder Serena Jones sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $11,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Serena Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Serena Jones sold 3,857 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $223,975.99.

On Friday, May 19th, Serena Jones sold 10,388 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $603,646.68.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Serena Jones sold 23,010 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $1,340,792.70.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Up 0.5 %

GSHD stock opened at $55.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.49, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.20. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $71.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $57.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.73 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,074,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,690 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $16,781,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 335.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,628,000 after acquiring an additional 437,576 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,605,000 after acquiring an additional 351,769 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 172.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,285,000 after purchasing an additional 300,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

