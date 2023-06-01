Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Invests $214,000 in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 3,313.7% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. bought a new position in HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the first quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HQY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.91.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $54.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $79.20.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $233.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.43 million. As a group, research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services for healthcare and spending decisions. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

