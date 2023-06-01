First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the April 30th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 865,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of FCF opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $16.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.95.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Commonwealth Financial

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, Director Ray T. Charley acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $53,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 313,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,152,687.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other First Commonwealth Financial news, Director Ray T. Charley acquired 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 325,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,200.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ray T. Charley acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $53,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 313,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,152,687.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 173.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 16.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 23.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 20.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. The firm is also involved in providing trust and wealth management services and offers insurance products. The company was founded on November 15, 1982 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.