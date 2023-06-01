Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Up to $10.44

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.44, but opened at $10.89. Guild shares last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 2,141 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Guild from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $675.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $103.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.32 million. Guild had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 2.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Guild Holdings will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Guild by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guild by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 162,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Guild by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Guild by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guild by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. 7.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

