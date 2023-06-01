VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Short Interest Up 5.7% in May

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the April 30th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSF. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $51.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.70. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $49.14 and a 1-year high of $58.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

