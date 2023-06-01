Short Interest in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Increases By 5.8%

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,510,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the April 30th total of 7,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $159,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,287.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $90,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,454.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $159,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,287.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,080 shares of company stock valued at $8,309,219 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the first quarter worth approximately $421,032,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 134.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDR opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.55. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of $18.58 and a 1-year high of $26.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.39). Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Endeavor Group

(Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Further Reading

