The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,300 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the April 30th total of 104,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Price Performance

GGT opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $8.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.72%.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGT. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 12.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 444,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

