The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,300 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the April 30th total of 104,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
GGT opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $8.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.72%.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.
