Insider Buying: Hancock & Gore Ltd (ASX:HNG) Insider Acquires A$16,129.92 in Stock

Hancock & Gore Ltd (ASX:HNG – Get Rating) insider Alexander (Sandy) Beard acquired 52,032 shares of Hancock & Gore stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$16,129.92 ($10,542.43).

Alexander (Sandy) Beard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hancock & Gore alerts:

On Monday, May 29th, Alexander (Sandy) Beard purchased 79,518 shares of Hancock & Gore stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$23,855.40 ($15,591.76).

Hancock & Gore Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 24.95, a current ratio of 57.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hancock & Gore Cuts Dividend

About Hancock & Gore

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, May 28th. Hancock & Gore’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

(Get Rating)

Hancock & Gore Ltd, an investment company, invests in small and medium size businesses. The company invests in diversified asset categories, including listed and unlisted equities; and private equity investments. It also provides support to investees through holding equity stakes, including directorship capabilities, facilitation of management services, and secondment of personnel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock & Gore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock & Gore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.