Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Gap Up to $9.27

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.27, but opened at $9.66. Redfin shares last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 339,201 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RDFN. Compass Point raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Redfin from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Redfin from $3.20 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Redfin from $5.00 to $8.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Redfin from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.76.

Redfin Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redfin

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.08. Redfin had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a negative return on equity of 387.26%. The business had revenue of $325.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 174,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $1,630,651.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,401 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,485.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,492 shares in the company, valued at $301,805. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 174,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $1,630,651.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 261,401 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,485.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Redfin

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. engages in the management of an online real estate marketplace and provision of real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services, Properties, Rentals, Mortgage, and Other. The company was founded by David Selinger, David Eraker, and Michael Dougherty in October 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

