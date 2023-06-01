Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Up to $219.18

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $219.18, but opened at $228.00. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $233.33, with a volume of 1,416,788 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMCI. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 4.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

In other news, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $74,760.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,239 shares in the company, valued at $978,640.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.09 per share, with a total value of $133,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,992,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth about $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

