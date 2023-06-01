Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Shares Gap Up to $98.89

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $98.89, but opened at $102.70. Digital Realty Trust shares last traded at $101.52, with a volume of 1,552,817 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.92.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.60.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 439.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,316,867,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

