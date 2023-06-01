Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Shares Gap Up to $19.27

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.27, but opened at $20.00. Acelyrin shares last traded at $19.14, with a volume of 148,015 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLRN shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Acelyrin in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Acelyrin in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Acelyrin in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Acelyrin in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Acelyrin Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mardi Dier acquired 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,008.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,556 shares in the company, valued at $100,008. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mardi Dier purchased 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $100,008.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,008. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,316,556 shares of company stock worth $23,698,008 in the last three months.

Acelyrin Company Profile

Acelyrin Inc is a clinical biopharma company. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company’s lead product candidate is izokibep. Acelyrin Inc is based in Agoura Hills, California.

Further Reading

