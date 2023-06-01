HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $13.39

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.39, but opened at $12.61. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 33,253 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on HUTCHMED in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

HUTCHMED Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUTCHMED

About HUTCHMED

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCM. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the first quarter worth $44,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 270.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 26.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 429.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the first quarter worth $131,000. 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.