HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $13.39

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.39, but opened at $12.61. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 33,253 shares.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on HUTCHMED in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
